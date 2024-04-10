Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 6,056,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,350,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

