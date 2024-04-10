Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,363,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 569,163 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

