HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.2 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 1,218,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,705. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

