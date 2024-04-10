Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,402. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

