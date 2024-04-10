iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 707,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,083. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

