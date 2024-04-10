UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.77 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $280.77 million and $13.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,660,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,956,072 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

