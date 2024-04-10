Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.72.

NYSE NSC traded down $5.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

