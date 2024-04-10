Decred Price Reaches $24.96 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $24.96 or 0.00036355 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $398.80 million and $3.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015607 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,980,918 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

