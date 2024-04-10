G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $152.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

