SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 6% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $17,174.12 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,641.51 or 0.99997883 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013615 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00129976 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01761533 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,940.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.