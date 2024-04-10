Albion Financial Group UT Sells 170 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,859. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

