Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Appian were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Appian Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.