Albion Financial Group UT Takes $278,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 327,421 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
