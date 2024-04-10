Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 5,443,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,354,509. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

