Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,904. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

