Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

FCOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 15,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,175. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $925.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

