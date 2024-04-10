Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. 332,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,061. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

