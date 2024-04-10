Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

