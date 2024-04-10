Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Capri by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Capri by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 490,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,644. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

