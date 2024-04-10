Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 966,129 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

