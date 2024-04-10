Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,521 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. The company had a trading volume of 756,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.