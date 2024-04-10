IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IQVIA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

