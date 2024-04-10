Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of TLH stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

