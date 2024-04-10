Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Lovesac worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Trading Down 4.5 %

Lovesac Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 140,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,641. The company has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

