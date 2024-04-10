Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 71,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,356. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

