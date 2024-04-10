Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,058 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. 293,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,109. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

