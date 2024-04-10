JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 289,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.