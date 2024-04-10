Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

