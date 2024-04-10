Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $174.59 and last traded at $175.80. 3,082,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,896,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

