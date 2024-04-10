Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Position Decreased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,364 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

