Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $45.61. Approximately 133,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,484,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Specifically, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock valued at $279,026,777. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.