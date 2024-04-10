Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $168.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $148.30 and last traded at $148.21. 8,247,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,324,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $765.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
