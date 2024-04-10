Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 64,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,221. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

