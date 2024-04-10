Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
Shares of MDRR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
