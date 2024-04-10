Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MDRR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $112,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,323.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,264 shares of company stock worth $170,073. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

