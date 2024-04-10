Request (REQ) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $158.58 million and $4.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,473.87 or 0.99981154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011388 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00129695 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15947227 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,699,823.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

