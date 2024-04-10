Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 69.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.71. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
