ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.77% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

CACG traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

About ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

