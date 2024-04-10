Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, an increase of 1,377.8% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
