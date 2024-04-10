Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Expands By 1,700.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CEAD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 26,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

