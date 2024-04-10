CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
CCLDP stock remained flat at $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.
CareCloud Company Profile
