CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCLDP stock remained flat at $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

