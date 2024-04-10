Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Declines By 95.5%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Chanson International Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 96,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,252. Chanson International has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.