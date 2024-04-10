Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 1,086.1% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,198,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,097. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

