Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue World Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Blue World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.