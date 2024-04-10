DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0602 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

