M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.60 ($2.82).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&G
M&G Trading Down 0.0 %
About M&G
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What are earnings reports?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.