M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.60 ($2.82).

Shares of MNG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 207.70 ($2.63). 2,224,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,525. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.83, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.87. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

