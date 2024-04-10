Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

KIDS stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 147,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.36 million, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,604.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

