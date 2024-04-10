Surgery Partners’ (SGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGRY. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of SGRY traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 235,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,052.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

