Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,104. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,561,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

