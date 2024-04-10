Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

WSR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 3.7 %

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 69,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,604. The stock has a market cap of $565.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.