Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $457.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $457.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EG. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of EG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,190. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,717,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

